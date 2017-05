NEW YORK Nov 30 Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria SA will raise prices for its clients in the United States and Europe at least once in 2017, the company's commercial director, Henri Philippe Van Keer, said on Wednesday.

In a statement released around the same time as Keer's comment, the company said it plans to invest 2.06 billion reais ($604 million) in 2017. (Reporting by by Dion Rabouin; Writing by Reese Ewing)