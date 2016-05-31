SAO PAULO May 31 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, raised the estimated capacity of its new Horizonte 2 plant to 1.95 million tonnes from a forecast of 1.75 million tonnes last year.

Chief Executive Marcelo Castelli told investors on a call on Tuesday that Fibria could also delay some of the estimated $2.4 billion of capital spending on the project and still start operations sooner than expected in late 2017. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)