March 8 Brazil's Fibria, , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, approved on Thursday a new share sale to raise up to 1.25 billion reais ($710 million) to help strengthen its capital structure and reduce debt levels.

Fibria also announced in a securities filing that it had agreed to sell land and forest assets in the state of Bahia for 235 million reais to help pay down debts.