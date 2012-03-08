UPDATE 1-Proxy firm ISS opposes shareholder bid to overhaul Petropavlovsk board
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
March 8 Brazil's Fibria, , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, approved on Thursday a new share sale to raise up to 1.25 billion reais ($710 million) to help strengthen its capital structure and reduce debt levels.
Fibria also announced in a securities filing that it had agreed to sell land and forest assets in the state of Bahia for 235 million reais to help pay down debts.
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lankan shares on Monday ended at their lowest in near two weeks due to profit-booking in banking shares, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.