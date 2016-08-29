SAO PAULO Aug 29 Fibria SA, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, has completed 50 percent of the facilities included in an expansion project of the Três Lagoas processing compound, with expected start of operations slated for the end of next year.

In a Monday securities filing, the Brazilian company said the new phase of the so-called Projeto Horizonte II will allow Fibria to increase annual output at Três Lagoas to 3.25 million tonnes. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)