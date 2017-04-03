Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest eucalyptus pulpmaker, brought forward the startup date for pulp production at its Horizonte 2 project to early September, according to a Monday securities filing.
It previously expected to begin production in the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Fibria said it has concluded 87 percent of the physical plant for Horizonte 2 project in midwest Brazil, which is set to add around 2 million tonnes of new capacity starting this year. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)