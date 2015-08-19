BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says increased capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 mln
* Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million
SAO PAULO Aug 19 Fibria SA, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, will raise its prices by $20 per tonne at the start of September, a press representative told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.)
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct