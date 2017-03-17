SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, announced on Friday the latest in a series of price hikes as cyclical demand recovers in global markets.

Fibria said the new policy, taking effect April 1, would raise pulp prices in Europe and North America by $40 per ton and Asian prices by $20 per ton. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)