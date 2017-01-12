SAO PAULO Jan 12 Brazilian pulpmaker Fibria Celulose SA will raise pulp prices for European, North American and Asian customers by $30 per tonne starting at Feb. 1.

In a Thursday statement, Fibria said it will charge $710 per tonne in Europe, $890 per tonne in North America and $600 per tonne in Asia. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Alberto Alerigi)