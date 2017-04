NEW YORK Dec 1 Brazilian pulp maker Fibria will raise prices $20/tonne from Jan. 1 due to low inventories and increased demand, Henri Philippe Van Keer, chief commercial officer, said on Monday.

He said the new prices would be $860/tonne in the United States, $770/tonne in Europe and $660/tonne in Asia. (Reporting by Lucas Iberico Lozada; Editing by Ken Wills)