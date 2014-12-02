(Adds Tres Lagoas postponement)

NEW YORK Dec 1 Brazil's Fibria, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, will raise prices by $20/tonne from Jan. 1 due to low inventories and increased demand, Henri Philippe Van Keer, chief commercial officer, said late on Monday.

He said the new prices, reached after discussions in New York on Monday with key customers, would be $860/tonne in the United States, $770/tonne in Europe and $660/tonne in Asia.

CEO Marcelo Castelli also said the company would make a decision on plans to expand production at the Tres Lagoas mill - the company's newest - by the end of the first quarter of 2015.

Previously the company had said it would make a decision on expanding Tres Lagoas, adding 1.75 million tonnes of capacity, by the end of 2014.

"It is not a question of whether we will (expand), but when," said Castelli. (Reporting by Lucas Iberico Lozada; Editing by Ken Wills)