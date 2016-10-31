BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
SAO PAULO Oct 31 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, reported third-quarter net income of 32 million reais ($10 million) on Monday, reversing a loss of 601 million reais a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell by half to 724 million reais, slightly below a Thomson Reuters consensus of 760 million reais among analysts. Excluding one-time and non-cash effects, Fibria reported adjusted EBITDA of 758 million reais in the quarter.
($1 = 3.20 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.