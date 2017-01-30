(Adds details of earnings, Horizonte 2 project)
SAO PAULO Jan 30 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA
, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, posted
a quarterly loss on Monday as weaker prices and a stronger local
currency undermined its export-focused business.
Fibria reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 92 million
reais ($29 million) on Monday, compared to a net profit of 910
million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.
Fibria said in a securities filing that earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding
one-time non-cash effects, a gauge of operating profit known as
adjusted EBITDA, fell 50 percent to 804 million reais.
Operational earnings missed an average estimate of 860
million reais in a Reuters poll of four analysts. Without the
adjustments, EBITDA fell 62 percent to 667 million reais.
Global wood pulp prices have recovered in recent months on
stronger Chinese demand after falling about 20 percent in 2016.
That drop, combined with a roughly 20 percent appreciation
of Brazil's currency, the real, has hurt the earnings of
the country's pulp producers, adding to expectations of mergers
and acquisitions in the sector.
The Brazilians are still pressing ahead with new plants,
unlike some international rivals, including Fibria's Horizonte 2
project in midwest Brazil, which is set to add around 2 million
tonnes of new capacity starting this year.
Fibria said it had completed 77 percent of the physical
plant for Horizonte 2 in December, surpassing its expectations,
after investing 57 percent of its budget so far.
($1 = 3.13 reais)
