BRIEF-VGI Global Media posts FY net profit of 826.4 mln baht
* FY net profit 826.4 million baht versus 940.5 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 FIC Global :
* Says it to issue 70 million new shares of its common stock
* Says the new shares with par value of T$10 per share and tentative issue price at T$10 per share
* Says 15 pct of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* Says 10 pct of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Says 75 pct to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Says the proceeds to be used to adjust investment construction and invest in subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yGrC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
* FY net profit 826.4 million baht versus 940.5 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q1 2017, group's completed gross merchandise volume was RMB12.67 billion, up 116.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: