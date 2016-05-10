May 10 FIC Global :

* Says it to issue 70 million new shares of its common stock

* Says the new shares with par value of T$10 per share and tentative issue price at T$10 per share

* Says 15 pct of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* Says 10 pct of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Says 75 pct to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds to be used to adjust investment construction and invest in subsidiary

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yGrC

