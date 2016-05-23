BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
May 23 FIC Global :
* Says its subsidiary 3CEMS Corporation to acquire 30,000,000 shares (100 percent stake) of Danriver, Inc at $15,138,445 from Broad Corp.
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/z8dy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer