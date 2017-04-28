(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Deutsche Bank's results in the first
three months of
the year improved from a poor first quarter of 2016 but its
pre-tax return on
equity (RoE) of only 7.3%, excluding debit valuation adjustments
(DVAs), and
reported return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 4.5% highlight
challenges ahead to
reach longer-term profitability targets, Fitch Ratings says.
The bank has seen returning client net invested assets across
most regions after
several quarters of outflows, led by US and EMEA, and positive
underlying
developments in most of its businesses, but these have yet to
translate into
notable revenue improvement. Sales and trading fared well,
underpinned by strong
markets, especially in primary debt issuance and fixed-income,
currency and
commodity (FICC) trading, which are Deutsche Bank's traditional
strengths, but
these revenues are notoriously volatile, with performance
usually stronger at
the start of the year.
The Corporate and Investment Bank, Private, Wealth and
Commercial Clients (PWCC)
and Asset Management divisions' returns met the group's overall
long-term return
on RoTE target of 10% in 1Q17 (the latter's RoTE significantly
boosted under
this measure given substantial goodwill and intangibles in its
equity base).
However, further profitability improvement is needed from the
Global Markets
division, which houses capital intensive sales and trading
businesses, and
generates about a third of group revenue, Postbank and PWCC's
low-risk/low-return German retail banking business. Unlike some
of its peers,
Deutsche Bank allocates almost all of its capital to the
operating divisions,
which can distort profitability comparisons; only 4% of tangible
equity is
allocated to the Consolidation and Adjustments segment.
Global Markets' net revenue improved 8% and pre-tax profit more
than doubled
from a weak first quarter of 2016, excluding debit valuation
adjustments. The
division benefited from a good operating environment for debt
sales and trading,
particularly in the first two months, when rates, credit and
business sourced in
APAC recovered, while foreign-currency trading suffered from low
volatility.
Equities gained from an improved US issuance market, but the
division is still
suffering from 4Q16's lost prime finance clients and increased
funding costs.
The Global Markets division's EUR219 million pre-tax debit
valuation adjustment
loss in 1Q17 included EUR136 million caused by a recalibration
of the valuation
of derivative liabilities, to incorporate the improved credit
standing of
derivative counterparties following the introduction of the
German Resolution
Mechanism Act in January 2017. Fitch routinely excludes gains
and losses
relating to banks' own credit standing from earnings
assessments.
In the Corporate and Investment Bank, flat revenues balanced an
improvement in
Corporate Finance against weaker Global Transaction Banking
performance.
Origination revenues benefited from buoyant debt markets, where
leveraged
finance and high-yield volumes surged in anticipation of a US
rate hikes, and
recovering equity origination from a weak prior quarter.
Management said the
substantial decline in transaction banking revenues was caused
by Deutsche
Bank's strategy to reduce its client, products and country
presence, but the
division remains of key importance to the bank's strategy and an
area of growth.
According to Coalition league tables published in April 2017,
Deutsche Bank
ranked fifth in transaction banking worldwide and within the top
three in EMEA.
In PWCC, underlying revenues were stable, although the division
is sensitive to
low interest rates. The division had EUR3 billion inflows of net
invested assets
resulting from marketing campaigns and returning clients. At
Postbank, volume
growth helped offset margin pressure, but results were burdened
by a negative
hedging effect.
The Asset Management division's revenues increased, excluding
the impact of
policyholder positions in Abbey Life and one-off gains in 1Q16,
reflecting
higher management fees and net asset inflows across several
products and
geographies, after six quarters of outflows.
Cost reductions remain in focus given Deutsche Bank's still high
84% cost/income
ratio. Adjusted costs declined 4% yoy at constant currency
rates, driven by
lower costs relating to the former non-core unit, consulting and
professional
service fees. Compensation costs declined only marginally
despite headcount
being down 3% yoy. The cost benefit of branch closures will
continue to come
through in the coming quarters, but management has indicated
that it intends to
return to more normal variable compensation levels after having
used this as a
lever to cut expenses in 2016. Realising synergies and further
cost reductions
are paramount for the combined Postbank and PWCC division to
reach its targeted
RoTE, according to management.
The group completed a EUR8 billion rights issue in April, which
increased its
pro-forma fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio to a
solid 14.1% at
end-1Q17. Risk-weighted assets (RWAs) were stable from the year
end, balancing
some increases from higher business volumes against targeted
reductions.
Management has guided towards RWA growth from increasing
business activity in
2017, which should be adequately absorbed by the increased
capital.
However, litigation and restructuring are expected to continue
to dampen 2017
results and, in light of these risks, the bank has guided
towards a CET1 floor
of 13% in 2017. Deutsche Bank targets a fully loaded CRD IV
leverage ratio of
4.5% in the medium term, but management has indicated that
business growth
opportunities may lead to a decline from the pro-forma 4% at
end-1Q17.
Deutsche Bank's liquidity position is comfortable as reflected
by its large
EUR242 billion reserve, consisting 74% of cash and cash
equivalents, and a
liquidity coverage ratio of 148%. The bank raised EUR8.5 billion
of its planned
EUR25 billion wholesale funding for the year in 1Q17, but
funding costs, as
reflected by an average spread of 113bp above Euribor for an
average tenor of
5.4 years, remain elevated. About half of the bank's funding
(excluding
derivatives and settlement balances) consists of retail and
transaction banking
funding, which are mainly deposits.
Contact:
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ioana Sima
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1736
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
