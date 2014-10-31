(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lesotho's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'
and 'BB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at
'A-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lesotho's 'BB-' rating is supported by its currency peg to the
South African
rand, which has contributed to a stable macro environment,
including moderate
inflation. GDP growth has been resilient despite a volatile
external and
domestic environment. Dependence on volatile South African
Customs Unions (SACU)
revenues is a weakness. At 42% of GDP, government debt is
slightly above the
'BB' median but Lesotho remains a net external creditor.
Lesotho's 'BB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Recent tensions illustrate the political risk in a country with
a short
democratic history and periodical military involvement in
politics. Rivalry
between Prime Minister Thabane and Deputy Prime Minister Metsing
led to open
confrontation between the army and the police in the capital
city in August this
year and the Prime Minister temporarily fleeing the country.
International
mediation led by South Africa resulted in an agreement by all
parties to hold
early elections in February 2015. Fitch's baseline scenario is
for an orderly
resolution.
Fitch expects the political crisis to affect confidence in the
economy and GDP
growth to slow to 3% in 2014, from 5.8% in 2013. The agency
expects growth to
pick up in the medium term, to 5% in 2015 and 5.5% in 2016
supported notably by
the construction of the Lesotho Highland Water Project (LHWP).
Fitch's baseline
assumes the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act
(AGOA), which
provides preferential access to the US market for Lesotho's
textiles (12% of
GDP), in 2015. Non-renewal would result in lower GDP growth.
The budget deficit is expected to widen to 2.2% of GDP in fiscal
year 2015
(FY15, fiscal year ending in March 2015) from 1.2% of GDP in
FY14 reflecting the
impact of the slower economy on tax receipts. Fitch expects the
deficit will
remain around 2% of GDP in the medium term and public debt will
decline as a
percentage of GDP, to 40% by FY17 (from 42% in FY14). In the
longer term,
government debt will increase as the financing of the LHWP will
increase the
primary deficit to 4% of GDP from 2017. Debt could reach 46% of
GDP by 2023.
Fitch expects the current account to widen to negative 4.5% of
GDP in 2014 from
negative 1.2% of GDP in 2013 due to a higher trade deficit and
continuing weak
global environment. The agency expects the current account will
deteriorate in
the medium term as investment projects funded by government
external borrowing
accelerate. The higher external imbalance will weigh on official
reserves,
expected to drop to 3.8 months of current account payments by
2016, from 4.6 in
2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well-balanced. The main factors that
individually or
collectively might lead to rating action are as follows:
Negative:
- If the early 2015 election does not lead to normalisation of
the political
situation, it could lead to negative rating pressure if it
affects macro
stability, GDP growth and potentially external financial support
from the
international community.
- Deterioration in the budget balance due to pressure from
non-capital spending
and leading to weakening debt ratios.
Positive:
- Further progress in developing tax receipts that lessen
dependence on SACU
revenues.
-Sustained high GDP growth supported by an improvement in the
business
environment and favouring a diversification in the economy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that economic growth in Lesotho will be supported
by a gradual
recovery in its key economic partners, namely the US, Europe and
South Africa.
Fitch assumes there will be no major revision to the SACU
revenue-sharing
formula that could negatively affect SACU revenues to Lesotho.
Fitch also
assumes the AGOA will be renewed in 2015.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+44 20 3530 1539
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Findlay
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1342
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Add
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
