* Panasonic to invest 20-30 bln yen for near 50 pct stake -
Nikkei
* Joint development of driver assistance systems eyed
-sources
(Recasts and adds detail on potential joint development)
TOKYO, Sept 25 Panasonic Corp is in
talks about taking a stake in Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa
International SA, sources with knowledge of the matter said,
part of its big push into the automotive field as it seeks more
stable profits.
Ficosa's products include advanced driver assistance systems
with safety features such as blind spot detection, assisted
parking and lane departure warnings. Panasonic is looking at the
joint development of such systems, the sources said.
The two sides are hammering out details including the size
of the stake, in what would be Panasonic's first big M&A
investment in the automotive field, the sources said. They aim
to reach an agreement by end-March.
The Nikkei newspaper said Panasonic is expected to invest 20
billion yen to 30 billion yen ($183 million-$275 million) in
Ficosa for a near 50 percent holding.
Panasonic may raise its stake in the future and turn Ficosa
into a subsidiary, the Nikkei added.
The Osaka-based company said it is considering various
strategies for its automotive business but nothing has been
decided. The sources declined to be identified as the matter has
yet to be officially disclosed.
Panasonic has been restructuring its business to shift its
focus away from volatile consumer markets to more reliably
profitable industrial products, such as auto-related goods.
It supplies batteries for Tesla Motors Inc and in
July confirmed it would invest in the U.S. electric carmaker's
planned $5 billion lithium-ion battery plant.
Panasonic aims to raise its annual auto-related sales by
about 50 percent to 2 trillion yen in fiscal 2019.
Panasonic shares were up 1.1 percent on Thursday morning in
Tokyo, in line with the broader market.
(1 US dollar = 109.2100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs)