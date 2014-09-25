TOKYO, Sept 25 Panasonic Corp is in talks about taking a stake in Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International SA in what would be its first big M&A investment in the automotive field, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The two sides are hammering out details including the stake size and investment amount, and aim to reach an agreement by end-March, the sources said.

The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that Panasonic is expected to invest 20 billion yen to 30 billion yen ($183 million to $275 million) in Ficosa for a near 50 percent stake.

Panasonic said it is considering various strategies for its automotive business but nothing has been decided. (1 US dollar = 109.2100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)