NEW YORK, April 23 A smart and savvy dragon, an
aged vampire and a Beverly Hillbilly are among the richest
fictional characters, according to a new ranking.
Smaug, a hyper-intelligent, short-tempered dragon and the
star of the upcoming "Lord of the Rings" prequel whose estimated
worth is a hefty $62 billion, headed the list of Forbes'
"Fictional 15" wealthiest imaginary characters, it said on
Monday.
The rich dragon distrusts banks, Wall Street and "swears by
'plunder and hoard' investment style," according to Michael Noer
and David Ewalt, the editors who compiled the annual list.
But for all his fire-breathing showmanship, Smaug was still
not as rich as Carlos Slim Helu, the real-life Mexican magnate
and chairman and CEO of Telmex and América Móvil and the world's
richest man with a net worth estimated at $69 billion.
Flintheart Glomgold, the Scottish-South African diamond
mining magnate and nemesis of misery Scrooge McDuck, wasn't far
behind on the list with a $51.9 billion fortune, built through
"mining and theft," Forbes said.
Glomgold deposed Scrooge McDuck, who was among last year's
top earners, after the two engaged in a winner-takes-all,
round-the-world race.
With vampire-themed franchises showing no signs mortality,
Carlisle Cullen, the 371-year-old vampire from the "Twilight"
books and films who has been accruing interest on a small
savings account since 1670, placed third with $36.3 billion, up
$100 million since last year.
Jed Clampett, the patriarch of the oil-rich "Beverly
Hillbillies" clan in the popular 1960s television show was
fourth with a fortune estimated at $9.8 billion.
Newcomers included Tony Stark, the engineering whiz and
part-time superhero from the "Iron Man" franchise, who rounded
out the top five with a $9.3 billion fortune.
Another first-timer was Lisbeth Salandar from the Stieg
Larsson novels and hit film "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,"
with a reported wealth of $2.4 billion. She placed eleventh.
To qualify for the list the characters must be known in
their fictional stories and by their audiences for being rich.
Forbes based the net worth estimates on an analysis of the
character's source material and valued it against known
real-world commodity and share price movements.
Forbes editors have compiled the list since 2005, using
methods similar to those used to calculate real billionaires
like Bill Gates.
The full list can be found at www.forbes.com/fictional15
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney)