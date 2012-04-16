LONDON, April 16 UK fund manager Anthony Bolton
is to stay at the helm of his Fidelity China fund for at least
two more years, giving one of Britain's best-known investors
more time to try and turn around poor performance.
Bolton, who relocated to Asia in 2010, has decided to extend
his minimum tenure running the Fidelity China Special Situations
Fund to April 2014 from April 2013, the fund said in a
statement on Monday.
The manager's decision comes amid a period of poor
performance at the fund, which Bolton himself has described as
"disappointing".
His fund's net asset value has fallen around 15 percent
since launching in April 2010, underperforming a 7 percent drop
in the MSCI China Index.
Bolton forged a reputation as one of the UK's savviest
stock-pickers during 28 years managing Fidelity's flagship
Special Situations fund, turning 1,000 pounds invested at the
start into almost 150,000 pounds by the time he stepped down
from day-to-day management in 2007.
But his time in Asia is proving much tougher.
Last year Bolton said his optimism in China's prospects had
been "severely tested" after a slide in the country's stock
market, which was particularly pronounced for the small and
medium-sized stocks he owned.
Among the challenges of investing in China, Bolton has
acknowledged how much tougher it is to identify corporate
governance problems at Chinese companies than in the UK.
Last year a spate of accounting scandals at Chinese
companies shook confidence in the country.
Shares in the fund, which runs assets of almost 520 million
pounds ($826 million), are trading at close to 79 pence, a six
percent discount to its net asset value.