NEW YORK May 23 Fidelity Investments will allow
its clients to see their holdings of bitcoin and other virtual
currencies held on digital asset exchange Coinbase on the
company's website, said Chief Executive Abigail Johnson on
Tuesday.
The move will make the Boston-based asset manager one of a
handful of large financial services firms to have integrated
digital currencies into its website.
A Fidelity spokesman said the new initiative may be launched
in the second or third quarter this year.
The company is testing the Coinbase holdings integration
with its employees, Johnson said.
"I love this stuff – bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain
technology – and what the future holds," Johnson said at a
blockchain conference called Consensus in New York City.
Blockchain, a shared online ledger of transactions which
first emerged as bitcoin's underlying technology, has been
attracting growing investments by established financial
institutions which hope it can help them save money and time.
Ethereum, a type of blockchain technology which can be used
to build more complex applications, has also garnered interest
from mainstream corporations.
Most large financial services firms have so far steered
clear of virtual currencies. Fidelity is one of a few
traditional investment companies to have also openly backed the
digital currency.
"We have built proofs of concepts that accept bitcoin
micro-transactions," Johnson said. "We set up small bitcoin and
ethereum mining operations, just done in the spirit of
learning."
Bitcoin hit a record high on Monday, with one unit of
bitcoin trading above $2,2000 on the Bitstamp platform
.
Fidelity has also been testing bitcoin internally by
allowing it in its cafeteria, though fewer than 100 employees
made purchases using the virtual currencies, Johnson added.
The Fidelity chief executive noted that usability was
slowing down adoption.
"If you are looking for bitcoin to beat Visa at the point of
sale today, you are going to be disappointed, Johnson said. "If
you are looking at this technology as just a faster settlement
system for financial transactions ... also disappointing."
The asset manager still has faith in virtual currencies, she
added.
"But I am still a believer – and it's no accident that I'm
one of the few standing before you today from a large financial
services firm that hasn't given up on digital currencies,"
Johnson said.
The company has also been investing in blockchain and has
backed software company Axoni.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Bill Rigby)