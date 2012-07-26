July 26 Money manager Fidelity Investments said
on Thursday it hired two bond fund managers from rivals for its
London office.
Michael Foggin, who had been lead portfolio manager for
fixed income at Schroder Investment Management, will help manage
international bond strategies for Fidelity's institutional
Pyramis Global Advisors unit and assist on U.S. mutual funds,
Fidelity said in a statement.
Gordon Ross, who had worked for the global fixed income
division of Deutsche Bank AG's Deutsche Asset
Management, will be an institutional portfolio manager at
Pyramis, Fidelity said.
Also, Max Golts, who joined Fidelity last year, was
appointed foreign exchange and interest rate strategist in the
London office, Fidelity said. Golts had previously worked as a
quantitative analyst in the firm's office in Merrimack, New
Hampshire.
Boston-based Fidelity oversees some $1.6 trillion worldwide,
including $180 billion at its Pyramis unit.