BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
BOSTON, April 6 Fidelity Investments parent FMR LLC on Wednesday said it named Gerard McGraw as chief financial officer, and that he will lead a new Finance and Brokerage Operations team.
Alan Scheuer will retire after nine years as the company's chief financial officer, the company said in a news release. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Leon Cooperman reports 6.80 percent passive stake in Ocwen Financial Corp as of May 2 - sec filing