By Ross Kerber
BOSTON May 26 Fidelity Investments may support
shareholder proxy proposals calling on companies to report on
sustainability matters this year, a major shift by the Boston
asset manager as climate activists gain more traction at large
U.S. corporations.
While Fidelity will generally vote as company managers
recommend on environmental or social issues, "Fidelity may
support shareholder proposals calling for reports on
sustainability, renewable energy and environmental impact
issues," states a new section of its proxy voting guidelines.
The guidelines were put in place in January for this
spring's annual meeting season and have not previously been
reported.
Fidelity spokeswoman Nicole Goodnow said Fidelity's new
policy comes as client interest grows in how companies approach
environmental, social and governance issues.
Other big fund companies including BlackRock Inc and
State Street Corp have also lent support lately to calls
for U.S. companies to account for how climate change could
affect their business.
Shareholders passed such resolutions at Occidental Petroleum
Corp and at utility holding company PPL Corp,
this month, and a high-profile test is due at Exxon's annual
meeting on May 31.
Fidelity's new language marks a milestone since the
family-controlled Boston fund manager, the fourth-largest U.S.
fund firm with about $2.1 trillion under management, had given
little indication its climate stance was also changing.
During the last two proxy seasons Fidelity funds opposed or
abstained on every one of 30 shareholder proposals related to
climate questions at U.S. companies, according to researcher
Proxy Insight. BlackRock had a similar record but made clear in
March that climate risk would be a top priority in its outreach
to companies this year.
The new stance by the Boston firm shows "Fidelity doesn't
want to be sidelined from some of the most consequential
decisions being made on climate risk," said Shanna Cleveland, a
director at Ceres, an advocacy group in Boston that helped
coordinate the resolutions.
Filings that will show the fund managers' votes are not due
for months. Fidelity's change may not have a major impact at
Exxon because its funds following the new policy own about 17
million shares or about 0.4 percent of the company, ranking it
19th among investors.
Goodnow declined to say how Fidelity will vote at Exxon.
Fidelity also recently created an investment office to
follow environmental, social and governance issues and signed on
to the United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible
Investment. Signatories pledge to consider environmental, social
and governance factors and to seek disclosures.
