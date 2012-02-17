BOSTON Feb 17 The parent of Fidelity Investments, FMR LLC, plans to raise $250 million through a debt offering, according to U.S. regulatory filings.

Boston-based Fidelity is one of the world's largest asset managers, overseeing about $1.6 trillion in assets. It is probably best-known for its large family of mutual funds, including the Magellan and Contrafund.