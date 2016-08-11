(Adds details on Fidelity's proposal, analyst reaction, byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
Aug 11 Fidelity Investments is seeking U.S.
approval to offer a new type of actively managed exchange-traded
fund, a regulatory filing on Thursday showed, as the fund
company seeks to regain market share lost to low-cost index
funds.
Many ETFs are set up to track market indexes without the
need for constant supervision by an fund manager.
Fidelity had dominated the U.S. mutual fund industry until
the dot-com bubble burst in the early 2000s. It has been forced
to adapt to growing competition from index funds by putting more
emphasis on its brokerage business and products other than U.S.
stock mutual funds.
The Boston-based company asked the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to let it offer an Exchange-Traded Active
Fund, or ETAF, which would trade and price throughout the day
and offer more tax benefits than mutual funds.
The fund managers would not have to disclose for 30 days
what they buy or sell, Fidelity proposed in the filing. Actively
managed ETFs are required to make such disclosures daily.
Industry analysts have said that delayed disclosure would
encourage active fund managers to offer more "non-transparent"
ETFs that would give them a competitive advantage.
Boston-based Eaton Vance Corp in February launched
NextShares, an exchange-traded product with delayed disclosures,
as an alternative to mutual funds, but the product's backers are
still working to win over converts.
In a statement, Fidelity cautioned that it might take some
time to win approval for such funds. Some proposals for active
ETFs and other similar products have languished without signs of
progress for years.
Fidelity's filing underscores the growing urgency with which
established investment managers are adapting to the fast-growing
ETF industry, which has been gaining share from mutual funds,
Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at S&P
Global Market Intelligence, said in an email.
Index-tracking U.S. stock funds took in $1.2 trillion from
2007 to 2015, while actively managed U.S. stock funds recorded
$835 billion in withdrawals during that period, according to the
Investment Company Institute, a fund trade group.
Last year, the 25 percent of equity funds which charged the
least in fees managed nearly 75 percent of the industry's
assets, the group's data shows.
Fidelity's new funds would be structured in some ways like a
closed-end fund. They would be traded like stocks, at prices
close to their net asset value, the company said.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Richard Chang)