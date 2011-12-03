* First ETF filing from Fidelity since 2003
* Filing includes long-short ETFs
* Plans could put Fidelity up against Vanguard
By Jessica Toonkel
Dec 2 Fidelity Investments has filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission to significantly expand its
exchange-traded fund lineup.
As first reported by IndexUniverse.com, the Boston-based
mutual fund company filed for exemptive relief from the SEC to
offer international and U.S. equity and fixed income
index-based ETFs. In its filing, Fidelity also is asking for
relief to offer long-short ETFs.
Fidelity has only one ETF, the $155.2 million Nasdaq
Composite Index Tracking ETF , causing industry
insiders over the years to wonder when and if the Boston-based
firm was going to make a bigger push into the ETF space, which
now stands at $1 trillion in assets under management.
"It's a bit of a surprise given that they have been quiet
for seven and a half years," said Matt Hougan, president of ETF
analytics at IndexUniverse.com.
Fidelity decided to file for the exemptive relief now
because since 2003 many ETF providers have gotten permission
from the SEC to do many different kinds of ETFs, said Vin
Loporchio, a spokesman at Fidelity.
"We are always looking for new ways to provide clients with
the products and services they want and this relief should
position us well to meet those needs," he said. He declined to
elaborate on Fidelity's plans.
If Fidelity does launch ETFs, it is entering a market that
is already very crowded. But just because Fidelity is late to
the ETF space does not mean the firm cannot be a viable
competitor, Hougan said. "You shouldn't discount Fidelity's
marketing muscle and their ability to tap the adviser and
individual investor market," he said.
Also, Fidelity's filing mentions a "master feeder"
structure for the ETFs, which seems to imply that Fidelity may
want to create a structure where its ETFs "feed" off its mutual
funds, Hougan said. The Vanguard Group's ETFs are a share class
of its mutual funds, and this could be similar, he said.
"The gist is that Fidelity wants to tap into the economy of
scale its mutual funds have," he said.
It remains to be seen how Fidelity's plans will gel with
its current agreement with BlackRock Inc's iShares.
Last February, Fidelity entered an agreement with iShares under
which it offers 30 iShares ETFs online, commission-free.
LoPorchio said the filing would not affect Fidelity's
agreement with iShares.
An iShares spokesman declined to comment.