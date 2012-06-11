* Nov 15 will be the first time people see what they pay
* 70 pct don't know they pay fees for 401(k) plans-survey
* Experts predict "sticker shock" from employees
* Investor reaction may depend on format of disclosure
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, June 11 Employers, advisers and fund
companies are bracing themselves for a flood of calls this fall
when participants in 401(k) plans learn for the first time just
how much they paid in fees the previous quarter.
Under Department of Labor regulations, employers have to
provide fee information to the investors in the plans by Aug.
30. The disclosures will simply show what an employee could pay
in fees on various investment options in their 401(k) plans.
But the real "aha" moment for many plan participants is
likely to occur sometime after Nov. 15 when they receive account
statements detailing what they actually paid in fees the
previous quarter - in dollars and cents.
Recent research suggests that the existence of fees might
alone be news to many employees. More than 70 percent of 401(k)
plan participants did not know they paid any fees for investing
in their plans, according to a recent AARP study.
"This (November) will be the first time that most
participants see a deduction from their accounts that are not a
result of market losses," said Bill Peartree, a San Diego-based
financial adviser with Barney & Barney Retirement Services,
serves retirement plans and has $1.2 billion in assets under
management.
Peartree and other advisers say employees may be alarmed at
what they see.
HOW MANY WILL NOTICE?
In April, Fidelity began mailing and e-mailing fee
disclosures to more than 9 million 401(k) participants, several
months ahead of the required rule. In that time, the fund
operator has only received about 600 calls with questions about
the fees, according to people familiar with the situation.
Some say that the few calls Fidelity received from its early
disclosure mailings could be indicative of what may happen at
other firms after the Aug. 30 deadline for disclosure.
"It just reinforces the notion that no one is going to read
these because you would have expected more calls," said Robyn
Credico, defined contribution practice leader at Towers Watson &
Co which advises retirement plans.
FEE DISCLOSURE DEBATE
The idea for fee disclosure was simple enough: Show people
who are saving for retirement through 401(k) plans exactly what
portion of their investments goes to paying for fees.
The rule that mandates disclosure of 401(k) fees was
finalized by the Labor Department earlier this year.
Fidelity's early send-out could be a benchmark for how the
Aug. 30 disclosures might appear to investors in 401(k) plans.
One disclosure statement Fidelity sent out shows the expense
ratios for each of the 25 funds offered in one plan, as well as
what that expense ratios would mean for a $1,000 investment,
according to the 16-page document which was reviewed by
Reuters. For each fund, there is also information about the
average expense ratio for fund's benchmarked index fund.
Investors have to do the math to figure out how these
expenses apply to their own accounts.
The November statements 401(k) plan participants receive,
however, will show the fees they actually paid over the past few
months by investing in the plans.
"That's where we are going to see sticker shock," said Jason
Roberts, founder and chief executive of the Pension Resource
Institute, a Manhattan Beach, California-based consultant to
401(k) plans.
But how many - and how loudly - participants react may
depend on how clearly the fees are displayed. That will vary by
provider, said Mike Alfred, chief executive and co-founder of
BrightScope Inc, which rates 401(k) plans.
"Some providers will provide this disclosure on page one,
but for others it might be on page nine," he said.
What's more, despite the more detailed disclosure coming in
November, participants will not see all of the fees they pay,
said Jeffrey M. Gratton, managing director of SageView Advisory
Group, a Minneapolis-based financial advisory firm that serves
retirement plans and has $2 billion in assets under management.
For example, costs that make up the expense ratios of the
funds, like management fees and marketing fees, known as 12b-1
fees, will come out of the fund returns but not be on the new
fee disclosures, Gratton said.
Roberts believes executives, who tend to be the biggest
savers in 401(k) plans, will also likely be the most vocal about
such issues and call for change.
"Some of them are going to feel like they are subsidizing
the low-balance participants," Roberts said.
Meanwhile, advisers worry that given the fragile economy and
rocky markets, many 401(k) plan participants may be seeing these
fees at a time when they are particularly sensitive to costs and
withdraw from their plans altogether.
"It could be a one-two punch for some participants,"
Peartree said.