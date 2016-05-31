BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
BOSTON May 31 The Fidelity Contrafund cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 21 percent in April as the gourmet burrito chain continues to deal with fallout from last year's E.coli outbreak.
Contrafund, the largest mutual fund investor in Chipotle, reported owning 1.37 million shares at the end of April, compared with 1.74 million a month earlier, according to the fund's latest holdings disclosure.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin Editing by W Simon)
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage: