BOSTON May 31 The Fidelity Contrafund cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 21 percent in April as the gourmet burrito chain continues to deal with fallout from last year's E.coli outbreak.

Contrafund, the largest mutual fund investor in Chipotle, reported owning 1.37 million shares at the end of April, compared with 1.74 million a month earlier, according to the fund's latest holdings disclosure.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin Editing by W Simon)