LONDON, July 22 Fidelity Worldwide Investment
said on Tuesday it planned to boost its UK equities team by
acquiring the City Financial UK Opportunities Fund, led by
market-beating manager Leigh Himsworth.
Himsworth, formerly head of equities at City Financial, has
managed the 70 million pound ($119.51 million) fund since 2011
and during that time has returned 54.53 percent against the
index return of 46.9 percent, Fidelity said in a statement.
Himsworth focuses on small and mid-cap stocks and has 20
years of experience in portfolio management having previously
worked at Royal London Asset Management, Gartmore and Eden
Financial.
($1 = 0.5857 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)