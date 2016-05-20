BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
BOSTON May 20 Fidelity Investments unveiled plans for several new exchange-traded funds on Friday, including ones to deal with rising interest rates and higher market volatility.
The proposed funds include Fidelity Core Dividend ETF, Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates, Fidelity Low Volalitily Factor ETF, Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF, Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and Fidelity Value Factor ETF. The plans were disclosed in a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
NEW YORK, May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.