BOSTON, April 2 Fidelity Investments and ABB Inc violated federal law by causing employees and retirees to pay excessive fees in their 401(k) plan, a U.S. judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey ruled on March 31 that Fidelity and ABB, sponsor of the retirement plan, breached their fiduciary trust. She ordered ABB to pay $35.2 million and Fidelity to pay $1.7 million for losses.