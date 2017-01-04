(Corrects to show Fidelity International based in Bermuda,
paragraph 1)
LONDON Jan 4 Bermuda-based fund firm Fidelity
International Limited said on Wednesday it had become the first
large foreign asset manager to be awarded a licence that allows
it to invest in China's financial markets on behalf of Chinese
institutions and affluent investors.
The investment manager said its wholly foreign-owned
enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai was the first to register with the
Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) as a private fund
management company.
"China is crucial to our global growth strategy, and as a
privately-owned company, we are able to take a long-term
approach to develop the best solutions for our clients to meet
their investment and retirement needs," said Mark Talbot,
Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Fidelity International.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Rachel Armstrong)