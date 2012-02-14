Fidelity Growth Partners, the private equity arm of Fidelity Worldwide Investment, along with existing investors have invested 2 billion rupees in Aptuit Laurus Pvt Ltd, an unlisted Indian pharma company.

Chava Satyanarayana, founder and CEO of Aptuit Laurus, also invested along with Fidelity, the private equity fund said in a statement.

Based in Hyderabad in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, Aptuit Laurus is a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients for anti-retroviral, oncological and nutraceutical products, it said.

Private equity funds invested $10.58 billion of capital across 501 deals in 2011, up more than a fifth compared with $8.47 billion across 416 deals in 2010, according to data from industry tracker VCCircle.com.

