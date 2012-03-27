* Financial details of the deal not disclosed
* Fidelity India unit managed 88 bln rupees assets at
end-Dec
MUMBAI, March 27 India's L&T Finance Holdings
has acquired Fidelity Worldwide Investment's India
mutual fund business to boost growth in the country's growing
but highly competitive asset management business.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition will provide L&T Finance, a unit of Indian
engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd, more
products and access to retail customers, the company said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Shares in L&T Finance, which the market values at $1.6
billion, ended 4.2 percent higher at 50 rupees before the deal
announcement, while the broader Mumbai market rose 1.2
percent.
Fidelity Worldwide was looking to sell its India mutual fund
business, a source with direct knowledge said on Jan. 30, as
growing competition, weaker markets and regulatory changes take
a toll on the sector's profitability.
The sharp fall in the Indian equity markets last year and
the recent regulatory changes such as the removal of the entry
load, or a commission charged by a mutual fund distributor for
selling a product, have added to the competitive pressure.
Fidelity Worldwide's India asset management arm, which was
launched in 2004, managed assets worth about 88 billion rupees
($1.7 billion) as of end-December, data from the Association of
Mutual Funds in India showed.
As per the assets under management, it was the 15th largest
company in India's 44-player asset management industry.
Assets managed by fund managers in India rose to 5.9
trillion rupees ($118 billion) as of March 2011 from 2.3
trillion in March 2006, a study by research and consultancy
company PricewaterhouseCoopers showed.
Lured by the long-term prospects of Asia's third-largest
economy, overseas fund managers, such as U.S.-based T. Rowe
Price Group Inc and Fidelity, have been buying into
Indian money managers or setting up operations on their own.
Nippon Life Insurance earlier last year paid $290 million
for a 26 percent stake in the asset management unit of Indian
financial services provider Reliance Capital Ltd.
Lazard was the financial advisor to L&T Finance for the
acquisition.
($1=50.7 rupees)
