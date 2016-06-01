WASHINGTON May 31 China's Anbang Insurance
Group has withdrawn its application for the planned acquisition
of Fidelity & Guaranty Life after failing to provide
information requested for processing the deal, the New York
regulator said on Tuesday.
Privately-owned Anbang had agreed to buy U.S. annuities and
life insurer Fidelity in November last year for $1.57 billion.
A separate source told Reuters that New York regulators had
sought more detailed information about Anbang's funding and
shareholder structure. Anbang could not be reached for comment
immediately.
