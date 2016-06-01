WASHINGTON May 31 China's Anbang Insurance Group has withdrawn its application for the planned acquisition of Fidelity & Guaranty Life after failing to provide information requested for processing the deal, the New York regulator said on Tuesday.

Privately-owned Anbang had agreed to buy U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity in November last year for $1.57 billion.

A separate source told Reuters that New York regulators had sought more detailed information about Anbang's funding and shareholder structure. Anbang could not be reached for comment immediately. (Reporting by Sazanne Barlyn in WASHINGTON; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)