BOSTON, March 1 Fidelity Investments on
Thursday warned U.S. regulators that proposed money-market fund
reforms would ultimately destroy the industry.
In a comment letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Fidelity, the largest U.S. money fund sponsor, said
proposals that include requiring more capital and placing
restrictions on investor redemptions, would be disruptive to the
estimated $2.7 trillion industry.
"In particular, we continue to believe that proposals such
as floating (net asset value), imposing onerous capital
requirements or adding burdensome redemption restrictions will
ultimately destroy the money market fund industry," Fidelity
said.