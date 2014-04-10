BOSTON, April 10 Fidelity Investments is "exploring" the creation of a new trading venue with other asset managers, a spokesman for the Boston company said on Thursday.

If created, such a venue would aim to boost fund performance and improve other areas like transparency and liquidity, said Fidelity spokesman Steve Austin in a telephone interview. Other details were not immediately available, he said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Richard Valdmanis)