LONDON Jan 18 Asset manager Fidelity Worldwide Investment is throwing its weight behind a campaign to give investors greater powers to curb spiralling executive pay, calling for all director bonuses to be subject to a minimum 75 percent shareholder approval.

Backing proposals outlined last week by British Prime Minister David Cameron, Fidelity said boards should be required to seek shareholder consent for annual variable compensation before payment and if approval is refused twice, the chairman of the remuneration committee should be forced to resign.

"The simple truth is that remuneration schemes have become too complex and, in some cases, too generous and out-of-line with the interests of investors," Fidelity Worldwide Investment's Equities head Dominic Rossi, said.

"We say to Remuneration Committees: Make sure you understand the mood of the market; tell us in simple terms what you propose; and let shareholders decide."