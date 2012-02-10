By Chris Vellacott
LONDON Feb 10 Fidelity Worldwide
Investment, a leading shareholder in both mining company Xstrata
and Glencore has said it supports the proposed
merger between the two "in principle" but wants improved terms.
"We are supporters of the deal in principle but we think the
terms need to be revisited," said a source at the investment
manager who said it holds a 2.3 percent stake in Glencore and
1.5 percent in Xstrata.
Glencore's proposed $41 billion takover bid for the mining
group has met stiff opposition from some Xstrata investors
seeking a better premium from Glencore.
After the deal was announced on Tuesday, both Standard Life
Investments and Schroders, who together own 3.6 percent of
Xstrata, said the deal undervalued their shares.
The deal, designed to create a company to rival mining
heavyweights such as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, needs to be
approved by 75 percent of shareholders excluding Glencore, which
holds 34 percent of the miner and is barred from voting.
Under the terms, Glencore will issue 2.8 new shares for each
Xstrata share in a deal it called a "merger of equals".
The ratio gives a 15.2 percent premium to Xstrata
shareholders compared with its share price last Wednesday,
before word leaked out about the merger talks.