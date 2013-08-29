Aug 29 Fidelity & Guaranty Life, the insurance
unit of Harbinger Group Inc, filed with U.S. regulators
on Thursday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public
offering of its common stock.
The Baltimore, Maryland-based company, which offers fixed
annuities and life insurance products, was acquired by Harbinger
Group in April 2011 for $350 million.
Fidelity & Guaranty offers its products through a network of
about 200 independent insurance marketing firms that represent
about 19,000 independent agents. The company employs about 170
people.
Fidelity & Guaranty posted a profit of $237 million for the
nine months ended June 30, compared with $116.9 million a year
earlier. Revenue rose to $1.03 billion in the period from $862.6
million.
The company plans to use the proceeds to pay a dividend to
Harbinger Group and use the rest for working capital and other
general corporate purposes.
Credit Suisse is underwriting the IPO, Fidelity & Guaranty
said in a preliminary prospectus filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission. ()
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price. The company did not
reveal which stock exchange it intends to list its common stock
on nor did it disclose the symbol it intends to use.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.