July 17 Payment processor Fidelity National Information Services Inc posted a better-than-expected profit for the fifth straight quarter, helped by robust growth at its financial solutions segment.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $155.8 million, or 52 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $126.6 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 66 cents per share.

The company, which agreed to sell its healthcare benefit solutions business to private equity firm Lightyear Capital for $335 million last month, had said it expected the sale to reduce its second-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations by about 2 cents.

Revenue from continuing operations climbed 3 percent to $1.46 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 59 cents per share, before items, on revenue of $1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from its financial solutions segment, which serves the processing needs of financial institutions, commercial lenders and other businesses, increased 9 percent to $563.4 million.

Payment processors like FIS, Fiserv and Jack Henry mainly provide IT systems and services to financial institutions that enable them to carry out their day-to-day operations.

Jacksonville, Florida-based FIS lowered its full-year forecast for earnings from continuing operations.

The company, which has a market value of $10.1 billion, said the outlook cut reflects a 7 cent-per-share reduction related to the reclassification of the healthcare benefit solutions business as a discontinued operation and a 5 cent-per-share benefit related to the lower anticipated effective tax rate.

It now expects to earn $2.45 per share to $2.55 per share, on an adjusted basis.

The company stood by its organic revenue growth forecast of 3 percent to 5 percent.

Analysts were expecting it to earn $2.49 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion for the year.

FIS shares, which have gained about 30 percent this year, closed at $34.23 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.