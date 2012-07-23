UPDATE 4-U.S. sues Los Angeles over inadequate housing for disabled
* Los Angeles faults U.S. intervention as "abuse of power" (Adds comment from whistleblower's lawyer)
(Corrects first bullet point, paragraph 6 to clarify analysts estimated EPS of $0.47, not $0.48)
* Q2 EPS $0.65 vs est $0.47
* Q2 rev $1.74 bln vs $1.52 bln
* Total tile premiums earned in Q2 rises 12 pct
July 23 Fidelity National Financial Inc posted quarterly results above analysts estimates as it earned higher title premiums.
The No. 1 U.S. property title insurer said it will start fully reporting results of its restaurant operations as a distinct segment from the third quarter.
Fidelity has been making moves outside its core title insurance business and sees its restaurant holdings portfolio -- American Blue Ribbon Holdings -- growing into a larger operating unit.
The company's net income rose to $147 million, or 65 cents per share, from $80 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue for the quarter rose 41 percent to $1.74 billion.
Analysts on an average expected the company to earn 47 cents per share on revenue of $1.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total title premiums earned in the quarter rose 12 percent to $946 million.
Shares of the company closed at $18.69 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Los Angeles faults U.S. intervention as "abuse of power" (Adds comment from whistleblower's lawyer)
NEW YORK, June 7 Loomis Sayles Vice Chairman Dan Fuss said his popular Loomis Sayles Bond Fund, which has outperformed 92 percent of its peer category over the last 15 years, has amassed one of its highest exposures to short-term reserves, which include U.S. Treasuries and Canadian government bonds, as the rate-hiking cycle continues.