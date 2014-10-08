Oct 8 Asset manager Fidelity Worldwide Investment named Peter Horrell as managing director of its UK business, effective April 1, 2015.

Horrell joins from Barclays Plc, where he headed the wealth & investment management business.

He will replace James Burton, chief marketing officer, personal investing in U.S., who has been the managing director for the UK business on an interim basis since March.