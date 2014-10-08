BRIEF-Timberland Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.42
* Timberland Bancorp earnings per share increased 24% to $0.42 for its second fiscal quarter of 2017
Oct 8 Asset manager Fidelity Worldwide Investment named Peter Horrell as managing director of its UK business, effective April 1, 2015.
Horrell joins from Barclays Plc, where he headed the wealth & investment management business.
He will replace James Burton, chief marketing officer, personal investing in U.S., who has been the managing director for the UK business on an interim basis since March. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Stamper Oil & Gas Corp signs option on production and exploration blocks in colombia