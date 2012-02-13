* FY adj pretax profit 43.2 mln stg vs 40 mln stg last yr

* Revenue up 6 pct at 278.3 mln stg

* Final dividend raised to 24.5p

Feb 13 British trading software firm Fidessa posted a higher adjusted pretax profit for the full year, citing strong demand for its products in the Americas and Asia that offset the impact of insolvencies and consolidation in the sector.

The company, which gets more than half of its revenue from outside Europe, expects growth levels for 2012 to be lower than 2011 as smaller customers were seeing continued pressure and are expected to close or consolidate during 2012.

With the demise of MF Global and the RBS announcement that it is exiting its equities business, the FTSE-250 company said the turbulence has continued into 2012, having an impact on revenue growth.

MF Global represented 1.3 percent of Fidessa's total revenue.

In August, Fidessa had highlighted a tough market environment after the fall-out from the financial crisis continued to reverberate amongst smaller trading houses following the collapse of Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns in 2008.

However, the company said it would pay out a special dividend of 45 pence and raised the final dividend to 24.5 pence.

January-December adjusted pretax profit rose to 43.2 million pounds ($68 million) from 40 million pounds last year. Revenue was up 6 percent at 278.3 million pounds.

Fidessa shares, which have gained 12 percent from the start of the year, closed at 1,697 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.