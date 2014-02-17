Feb 17 Trading-software maker Fidessa Group Plc
reported a 2 percent drop in full-year profit as
further consolidation, restructuring and closures in the
financial sector continues to restrain growth.
The company, which makes equity-trading software, is
struggling to recover from a fall in trading volumes since the
financial crisis, which forced some of its customers,
particularly small and mid-sized brokerages, out of business and
others to merge.
"From what is currently known, this turbulence will have a
continued impact in the current year although it is hoped that
the steadily improving market conditions will result in a
slightly lesser level than that seen in 2013," the company said.
Fidessa said it expects modest constant currency growth in
2014.
Adjusted pretax profit fell to 41.8 million pounds ($69.94
million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 42.7 million pounds a
year earlier. Revenue was broadly flat at 279 million pounds.
Fidessa shares closed at 2320 pence on Friday on the London
Stock Exchange.