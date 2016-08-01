Aug 1 Software maker Fidessa Group said
on Monday there was a degree of uncertainty in the market as a
result of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
The company, which provides trading and investment equipment
for the financial community, however, said it was currently not
expecting the Brexit vote to impact the changing regulatory
environment, a driver for its business.
Fidessa said it was planning a number of major software
releases in 2017, as it expects clients to update their systems
to meet changing regulatory demands, including the MiFID II
trading regulations set to come into effect from Jan 3, 2018.
The company reported a 9 percent rise in revenue to 153.8
million pounds ($203.7 million) in the six months ended June 30,
boosted by strong demand for its software and a weaker pound.
($1 = 0.7550 pounds)
