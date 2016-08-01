* Says tighter EU, US regulations to boost demand
Aug 1 Fidessa Group Plc said on Monday
it expected revenue to rise 4 percent this year on a constant
currency basis as changing U.S. and European regulations boost
demand for its trading software.
Shares of the company, which provides trading and investment
technology for the financial industry, rose as much as 7 percent
to a 16-year high. The stock was the top percentage gainer on
London's FTSE 250 index.
Regulators are putting a number of measures in place to
prevent market abuse in the financial industry by requiring
companies to make pre-trade risk checks, enhance transparency
during trade reporting and monitoring algorithms.
Many firms have picked Fidessa's software - which manages
different asset classes such as foreign exchange, futures and
equities trading through one system - to cut costs at a time of
growing compliance burdens.
Fidessa said it was planning a number of major software
releases in 2017 as it expected clients to update their systems
to meet new regulations, including the MiFID II trading rules
set to come into effect from January 2018.
These regulations are expected to be implemented across
Europe despite Brexit. Fidessa gets about a third of its sales
from Europe.
Fidessa's largest opportunity would come from cross-asset
execution platforms, Jefferies' analysts said. The company said
on June 6 that it signed a deal to provide the platform to
securities service provider ABN AMRO Clearing.
Fidessa's revenue rose 9 percent to 153.8 million pounds
($203.7 million) in the six months ended June 30, partly boosted
by the weakness in the pound ahead of Brexit. On a constant
currency basis, revenue rose 4 percent.
Over the period, the pound lost about 7 percent against the
dollar and about 14 percent against the Japanese yen, two
of Fidessa's main trading currencies.
Fidessa said it would see further revenue gains if the
sterling remained at current levels.
Panmure Gordon analyst George O'Connor hiked his full-year
forecast for earnings per share to 88.5 pence from 83.7 pence.
