UPDATE 1-Tesla recalls 53,000 of its Model S, Model X cars
April 20 Tesla Inc said on Thursday it will recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally for a parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website.
Aug 4 Fidessa Group Plc
* Half yearly report
* H1 revenue £137.1m versus £139.3m
* Operating profit £19.5m versus £20.4m
* Pre-tax profit £19.7m versus £20.5m
* Interim dividend per share 13.1p versus 12.5p Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Tesla Inc said on Thursday it will recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally for a parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website.
April 20 Tesla Inc has recalled 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars for parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website on Thursday.