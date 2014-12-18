BRIEF-Baidu to open autonomous driving technology for restricted environment in July
* Baidu announces project Apollo, opening up its autonomous driving platform
Dec 18 Fidor Bank AG :
* Decides to increase share capital
* To issue 177,727 new shares; subscription price 8.25 euros ($10) per share
* Share capital would increase to 6,772,480 euros ($8.31 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Baidu announces project Apollo, opening up its autonomous driving platform
* Centurylink Inc - co's subisidary Qwest corporation agreed to sell $575 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75 pct notes due 2057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: